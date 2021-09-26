French added to world hockey – Sport – Kommersant

The new president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) is the Frenchman Luc Tardiff, who won the elections in St. Petersburg. In this post, he replaced one of the main “long-livers” among heavyweight sports officials – the Swiss Rene Fasel, who led the IIHF since 1994, and domestic functionaries will probably be remembered as a person who did not hide sympathy for Russia even in the most controversial times for her. …

On Saturday, at the congress of the International Ice Hockey Federation in St. Petersburg, the election of a new president of the organization took place. The victory was won by the head of the French Ice Hockey Federation, Luc Tardiff, ahead of four rivals – Czech Peter Brzhizu, Danish Henrik Bach Nielsen, Belarusian Sergei Goncharov and German Franz Reindl.

In the presidency, Tardiff replaced one of the world’s most notable heavyweight sports functionaries.

The Swiss Rene Fasel managed to hold out on it for 27 years, combining for a long time work in the hockey federation with membership in the executive committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). For Russian sports – and not only sports – leaders, Fasel is certainly a special figure. During his tenure as president of the IIHF, Russia received the right to host world championships four times, as well as many other major tournaments.

But the main thing is not even in these tournaments, but in the fact that Rene Fasel did not hide his sympathy for Russia even in the most difficult times for the domestic sports industry. It was he, perhaps, the loudest and most consistent among influential foreign officials who protested against the use of super-harsh sanctions against Russia during the doping crisis. In this sense, the IIHF dropped out of the general range of sports organizations.



Luc Tardiff worked with Rene Fasel at the IIHF for quite some time. Since 2012, he has served as treasurer of the federation. This does not exhaust Tardiff’s experience as a functionary. For example, he twice, in 2014 and 2018, led the French delegation at the Winter Olympics – in Sochi and Pyeongchang.

Tardif’s electoral program included 10 “principles” and 10 “priorities”. The latter include, say, “strengthening interaction” within the “IIHF family” and its “preparation for the future”, which implies the development of new hockey formats and new technologies.

The Russian Hockey Federation (FHR) reacted calmly to the victory of Luc Tardiff. “We know him very well, he has been working for the International Ice Hockey Federation for quite a long time. He was the treasurer of the federation for a long time, we communicated mainly with him on financial issues regarding the distribution from the IIHF. We congratulated, talked to him and we are starting to work for the benefit of the development of hockey, ”commented the first vice-president of the FHR Roman Rotenberg on the results of the elections.

