From jeans tucked into boots to sophisticated dresses: the evolution of Ariana Grande’s style

Hairstyle – ponytail is perfectly styled, dress – baby-doll, shoes – boots. All this is the image-business card of A28-year-old riana Grande, modern style icon… Everyone is already so accustomed to the gentle and at the same time luxurious style of the singer that it is difficult to imagine her differently. And at the beginning of her career, as a teenager, Ari was in search of the most successful image.

Recall how the pop star’s style “evolved”.

1. Career start: 2008

In 2008, Ariana got the role of cheerleader Charlotte in the musical “13”. Then, most often she could be seen in T-shirts, hoodies and jeans tucked into boots. So the singer had a love for high boots since childhood.

2. Experiments with hair: 2009

Ari landed the role of Cat Valentine in the Victorious TV series. Then she tried to stand out against the background of other actresses, and better be remembered by the audience. Therefore, I decided to even out my curls and dye it in a bright burgundy color. The young star replaced jeans with short dresses and skirts with blouses, and sneakers with shoes.

3. Debut album: 2010

Ariana Grande continues to appear in the series and records her debut album “Yours Truly”. She wears bright mini-dresses, which she combines with ankle boots and clogs, as well as large accessories.

4. Ponytail: 2011

Ariana’s favorite items for stage bows are the sun skirt and baby-doll dresses. Mariah Carey inspires the beauty with hair and eyelash extensions, self-tanning, and pink and scarlet lip coloring. And yes, it was in 2011 that the star begins to go public with a ponytail.

5. Romantic images: 2012

The singer increasingly chooses light romantic midi and maxi dresses for a fashion show on the red carpet, which emphasize the neckline. In 2012, her hair is adorned with hoops or bows.

6. Star Takeoff: 2013

In 2013, Ari, according to the American Music Awards, received the title of “Artist of the Year” and performed at the legendary Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The star takes the stage in vibrant mid and maxi dresses with floral prints or sequins in the style of the 50s and 2000s. At each of her performances, she has a high ponytail with light strands and high heels.

7. Bold image: 2014-2016

Ariana Grande decides to improve her style: makes it more sexy. The singer wears bustier tops with pencil skirts and mini skirts. Her heels are taller and her boots are longer. She often performs with cat ear hoops.

8. New experiments: 2017-2019

Ari dilutes the stage looks with vinyl tops, leather mini dresses and sweatshirts with joggers. The star is no longer afraid to perform on stage in body-corsets.

9. Lush outfits and pants: 2020-2021

The girl continues to delight her fans with mini dresses and crop tops, and when she puts on fluffy dresses, she turns into a real style icon. Ari also goes on stage in trousers and elegant, tight-fitting outfits.