Futsal World Cup: how Russia lost to Argentina in the final and missed out on the historic gold of the 2016 World Cup

Our team was the favorite for the 2016 World Cup final, but the Argentines were able to leave the Russians without a historical title.

At the 2021 Futsal World Cup, which takes place in Lithuania, Russia will fight Argentina. The victory gives the right to reach the semifinals of the tournament, but not only this fact will make the match incredibly important. The thing is that Russia and Argentina argued for gold in the 2016 World Cup final five years ago. And Russia, which was the favorite in that battle, unexpectedly yielded.

Now the team Sergey Skorovich burning with the desire to take revenge for that unfortunate defeat.

The Silver Curse

The Russian national team very cheerfully went through the tournament grid of the World Championship in Colombia. We suffered a little in the opening match with Thailand (6: 4), but neither Egypt nor Cuba had any problems (6: 1 and 7: 1, respectively). Having got out of the group from the first place, Russia got to a rather weak Vietnam. And if in 2021 the Vietnamese fought with us until the last seconds, then five years ago they were knocked out very quickly (7: 0).

In the quarterfinals, the Russians met their first serious rival – the Spaniards, who often offended us in the decisive stages of major tournaments. The match at the 2016 World Cup also turned out to be not the easiest one: our guys lost almost the entire first half, but managed to turn the game around and bring things to a very convincing 6: 2, and even our goalkeeper scored at the end of the match. Well, when Russia in an incredibly stubborn struggle (4: 3) broke the resistance of Iran, which knocked out the Brazilians themselves from the tournament, it seemed that we were no longer afraid of anything.





Nothing but a silver curse. The fact is that from 2012 to 2016 Russia reached the finals of the European Championships three times in a row and lost them three times in a row. I wanted to believe that in the final of the World Championship, Skorovich’s team will finally get rid of evil fate.

Photo: rfs.ru

It was a disaster!

For Russia, reaching the World Cup final was a historic event. Before that, the best result of our team was the third place in 1996, when Eremenko, Bely, Verizhnikov and other great players shone in the team. However, for Argentina, with which we had to fight in the final, at least silver was also a record. Let’s face it, given the class of players and the experience of the decisive matches, Russia was the favorite in the final. However, something went wrong in the decisive confrontation, and the South Americans took the gold right out from under our noses.





The Argentines reached the final thanks to their quality defensive play. Their defensive line, like a swamp swamp, absorbed all the attacks of their opponents. Of course, the blue and white did not intend to retreat from their philosophy in the final, and therefore the first 15 minutes of the first half were spent in a tough struggle. However, at the 16th Eder Lima finally pleased the fans – he picked the ball into the net. But the Russians did not have time to rejoice at the goal – they conceded it right there. And three minutes later, at the end of the half, the second ball flew into our goal. The enthusiasm was replaced by disappointment – 1: 2.

Photo: rfs.ru

We seemed to have another 20 minutes to recoup. Robinho at the very beginning of the half equalized the score, but the Argentines again answered within 30 seconds. And then they scored again – it was a disaster! With the score 2: 4, the Russian national team simply got bogged down in the defense of the opponent, stumbled over the abundance of minor fouls and unnecessary stops. Argentina not only was leading in the account, but also played in the most comfortable football for itself. It is not surprising that she brought things to a completely calm victory – 4: 5.





“The Argentines have imposed a dirty game on us”

“Our team was the clear favorite. They were supposed to win gold, but the Argentines were able to impose a sticky and dirty game on us, knocked us off balance. Our team lost the first half to get used to the game. We were not ready for such a game. Honor and praise to the coach of the Argentine national team, ”said the European champion Oleg Denisov on Match TV.

Photo: rfs.ru

Most of the experts agreed that the Russian national team did not have enough inner confidence and calmness to bring matters to victory. Fatal were two goals, which the Argentines easily scored right after ours realized their moments in torment. This put the team down even more at the moment when it was necessary to show perseverance.





“We showed ourselves very well in the final; of course, we made a number of mistakes that did not allow us to stay in the game. A little more luck and luck – and there would be a title. We will wait for the next tournament. And not just wait, but work and move forward, ”summed up the results of the final Sergey Skorovich.

Photo: rfs.ru

The time for the next tournament has already come. Russia will have to fight Argentina again. I would like to believe that our team has done the necessary work on the errors.