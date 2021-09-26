Gainward and Galax confirm the use of rejected GA104 chips in the GeForce RTX 3060

Last week it was reported that NVIDIA is using rejected GA104 GPUs, originally intended for GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards, in the less powerful GeForce RTX 3060 model.This week, their versions of the GeForce RTX 3060 based on GA104 were presented Gainward and Galax.

The announced versions of the GeForce RTX 3060 from Gainward and Galax use the GA104-150 GPU. Recall that the GA106 processor has an area of ​​276 mm2, it contains 13.25 billion transistors and up to 3584 CUDA cores. The GA104 chip, in turn, is larger – with an area of ​​392 mm2, it contains 17.4 billion transistors and up to 6144 CUDA cores. In versions of GeForce RTX 3060 based on GA104, part of the processor blocks at the stage of its production was disabled to meet the characteristics of GA106.

Gainward presented two (and a total of four, if we take into account different processors) versions of the GeForce RTX 3060, built on the basis of the GA106-300, GA106-302 or GA104-150 GPU: GeForce RTX OC / OCG, equipped with a massive three-slot and three-fan cooling system , as well as GeForce RTX 3060 DU / DUG with a dual-slot CO, equipped with two fans. Although the manufacturer does not explicitly indicate this, it seems that the versions of graphics cards based on GA104-150 have a “G” suffix in the serial number.

Galax introduced four (eight in total) GeForce RTX 3060 based on GA104 or GA106: GeForce RTX 3060 Gamer MAX OC[FG], GeForce RTX 3060 Golden Master MAX OC[FG], GeForce RTX 3060 Xing Yao MAX OC Forever Edition [FG] and GeForce RTX 3060 MAX Xing Yao [FG]… At the same time, it is impossible to determine exactly which of these or those video cards of the new series received the GA104 processor. It will be possible to clarify this point only after installing the card in the PC and using the GPU-Z utility.

All the presented novelties have so far been announced only for the Chinese market. It is not known whether the GeForce RTX 3060 based on GA104 will appear in other countries. This is likely to depend on the amount of scrap in the production of these GPUs.