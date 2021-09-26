Gleichengauz: we pull out Kostornaya, but Alena loves to drag herself back

Trainer and choreographer Daniel Gleichengauz talked about the problems with working with Alena Kostornaya colliding coaching staff Eteri Tutberidze.

“Basically, the work is always physical. Because you need to do something to make something work. We pull Alyona out, and she loves to drag herself back. We pull it back out. This is how we work. This is not the work of psychologists, when you are simply underperforming somewhere, “- quotes the words of Gleichengauz” Sport Express “.

Kostornaya is the 2020 European champion, the winner of the 2019 Grand Prix final, the silver and two-time bronze medalist of the Russian championships, the silver medalist of the World Junior Championship, the winner and silver medalist of the junior Grand Prix finals. In March 2021, it became known about the return of Kostornaya to the group of Eteri Tutberidze. Since the summer of 2020, Alena has been working with Evgeny Plushenko.

Follow the main figure skating news in the new Skate Ride Telegram channel! Analytics, reviews, insiders from the Championship. Subscribe and stay updated!