Golovin was replaced during the break. Without him, Monaco won a strong-willed victory

The club from the principality continues to climb the table.

Championship of France. League 1

8th round

Clermont Foot – Monaco – 1: 3 (1: 1)

Goals: Bayo, 7 (1: 0). Ben Yedder, 26 (1: 1). Folland 48 (1: 2). Diop, 90 + 1 (1: 3).

Clermont Foot: Desma, Untondji, Ogier, N`Simba, Zedadka, Berthomier (Kaui, 66), Dossu (Amel, 83), Gastien, Abdul Samed (Allevina, 66), Rushani (Iglesias, 66), Bayo.

“Monaco”: Nyubel, Sidibe, Kayu Enrique, Maripan, Pavlovich, Golovin (Diop, 46), Tshuameni, Fofana (Matazo, 38), Ben Yedder (Badiashile, 87), Folland (Aguilar, 88), Martins (Boadu, 69).

Warnings: Pavlovich, 29. Abdul Samed, 35. Tshuameni, 45. Gastien, 54. Folland, 70. Diop, 84.

Judge: Millau (France).

September 26. Clermont. Stadium “Gabrielle Montpier”.

Despite a tight schedule with games every three to four days, AS Monaco now have a generally favorable calendar. So before visiting the newcomer of League 1, who survived a humiliating 0-6 in Rennes on Wednesday, the Monegasques talked about how they need to extend their successful streak. It is not yet the longest, but still victories over Sturm and Saint-Etienne, as well as a boring draw in the away derby with Nice are already positive emotions. Even adjusted for obvious defensive problems.

They just raised concerns, because Clermont, despite their rookie status, prefers attacking football. The head coach of “Monaco” Niko Kovacs on the eve drew attention to this feature of the opponent’s style, and the fact that his colleague Pascal Gastien in the last round gave a pause to a large group of players of the first team. And the worries were not in vain, since already in the opening a new pair of central defenders in the person of Maripan and Pavlovich did not keep track of Bayo, who opened the score. It sounds a little strange, since we are talking about the best sniper of the opponent, but the fact remains. As well as the fact that Kayu Enrique did not go to insure the dozing Serb.

However, a bad start did not seem like a verdict for several reasons at once. Firstly, AS Monaco is difficult to break into a low block of defense, which is contrary to the philosophy of Clermont. Secondly, in the presence of free space, the leaders who returned to the starting lineup of the princely team – Ben Yedder, Gelson Martins and Golovin, had to prove themselves. This is what could balance the situation against the background of the fire raging in the defense of the guests.

With all due respect to the bold and flamboyant Clermont, Monaco’s skill level is still higher, which was demonstrated by the cool combination of Tshuameni and Kayu Enrique with the conclusion to the final blow from Ben Yedder played in the last rounds. But in general, the first half was difficult for the red-whites, to which Kovacs reacted by early replacement of Fofan, who was failing in the support zone, with Matazo. During the break, they also changed Golovin, which could not be called an illogical decision. Our legionnaire on Sunday did not stand out for anything special, while Diop has recently earned flattering reviews.

Using them together, as against Saint-Etienne, was risky, since then Monaco had a numerical advantage, and Golovin showed himself well in the center. Diop entered the game perfectly. Dispersed the attack, which Kayu completed with the second assist in the match by Folland, after which he also cut out a perfect pass to the far post, but Gelson Martins just barely had time to reach it.

This missed moment could have unpleasant consequences, because the owners, driven by the crowded stands, did not even think to slow down. Fortunately for the Monegasques, the Clermont players lost sight, and when they nevertheless hit the target, Nuebel, mercilessly criticized by the fans, reliably acted. In one episode, the German pulled out an extremely unpleasant blow from the top corner, and Diop could not be held back. His heel goal from Boad’s lumbago is the decoration of the whole tour.

In short, it’s good that ends well, and AS Monaco continue to slowly but surely climb the steps of the standings. Just “Clermont” the red and white have now bypassed. As for Golovin, the Russian legionary will definitely get his chance in the Europa League match with Real Sociedad. Moreover, in San Sebastian, where the Monegasques will play on Thursday, he already scored in the July test match.