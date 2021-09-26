Google is killing ad blockers for Chrome

Google has shared its plans for the full implementation of Manifest V3 in the Chrome browser, and also provided a timetable for the phase-out of extensions written for Manifest V2.

The manifest file contains a set of specifications and instructions for the extension to work. The third version, known as Manifest V3, has received very significant changes compared to the previous one, which was released in 2012.

In 2019, Google introduced an updated developer platform. The company said that programmers will be forced to switch from the webRequest API to the new declarativeNetRequest API, which defines the capabilities and restrictions for extensions.

The new API is greatly reduced in comparison with the old one and provides for a maximum of 30 thousand filters in the application, which is not enough for the basic list of rules to work. This means that ad blockers such as uBlock Origin, uMatrix and NoScript will not be able to use their algorithms due to limited support.

Company spokesman for Chrome Extensions products David Li said that on January 17, 2022, new extensions written for Manifest V2 will no longer be downloaded to the Chrome Web Store, but developers will still be able to update their applications. According to Lee, in January 2023, the Chrome browser will completely disable the functionality of programs using Manifest V2.