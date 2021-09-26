Google will ban ad blockers in Chrome browser – Ferra.ru

In the case of using Manifest v3, and this, according to experts, is a matter of time, technical requirements will change. Developers will be forced to migrate from the now-adopted webRequest API to the new declarativeNetRequest API, where all network requests will be handled directly by Chrome. This will make it easier to block all unwanted actions of the extensions on behalf of the user. The new interface will limit the number of filters in ad blockers, and this will affect their effectiveness, moreover, developers will not be able to use their algorithms.

The developers of such extensions as uBlock Origin, uMatrix and NoScript reported that the new API is radically curtailed in comparison with the old one, provides for a maximum of 30 thousand filters in the extension, and this is not enough even for the operation of the basic list of rules in ad blockers – EasyList.

Managers from the Google Chrome development team have announced that extensions running on Manifest v2 will no longer be accepted in the Chrome Web Store as of January 17, 2022. And in January 2023, support for full-fledged ad blockers will become impossible, because support for Manifest v2 extensions from Chrome will be completely removed.

As noted, the main goals of this innovation is to keep advertising in the Google Chrome browser for ordinary users, because advertising gives Google a significant share of revenue. Whereas for corporate clients the possibility of using full-fledged ad blocking will remain.