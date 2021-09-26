“Great match, but the referees and the VAR did not match it,” Mourinho informs about the defeat in the derby – Football

Roma head coach Jose Mourinho shared his impressions after the defeat against Lazio in the 6th round of the Italian championship (2: 3).

“What I talked about with the players on the field after the match will remain between us. I wanted to chat with them right here and now, but I want them to perceive this conversation as if it took place in the locker room.

First, I would like to point out many positive things. Italian football has seriously improved the quality of attacking football and the desire of the teams to achieve victory.

It was a great match, but, unfortunately, the referees and the VAR did not match its level.

Before the second goal of Lazio, the score could have become 1: 1 instead of 0: 2, but in that episode both the chief referee and the referee at the VAR made a mistake. This is overkill.

Lukas Leive’s second yellow card could also influence the game, because 11v10 is a significant difference. This week there were two similar episodes – for one of them Pellegrini received a red card, today there was nothing.

I support my players, Roma were the best team on the pitch today. When you concede three goals, naturally, it means that you made mistakes.

However, Lazio scored the second and third goals on counterattacks. And in the second goal, we hoped that we would get the right to a penalty, and not defend against the opponent’s counterattack, ”said Mourinho.

The main referee of the Lazio – Roma match was Marco Guida.