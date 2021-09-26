Gusev spoke about the possible disqualification of Dziuba: Football: Sport: Lenta.ru

Sports commentator Viktor Gusev believes that Zenit striker Artem Dziuba may be disqualified for refusing to play for the Russian national football team. According to him, the forward may be punished for violating the “Regulations of the Russian Football Union (RFU) on the status and transitions (transfers) of football players.” The commentator told about this on his Instagram.

Gusev referred to several points in the document that show that the athlete violated the rules. According to one of these rules, any football player undertakes to give a positive response to the RFU’s call to the national team. In addition, during the periods of assignment to the national teams, footballers called up to the national teams are not allowed to play for their clubs or schools without the consent of the organization.

“In the event that a football player does not obey the call to the Russian national team for any reason, the term of this restriction is extended by five calendar days,” the document says. He also drew attention to the paragraph, which says that the athlete who refused to appear on the call to the national team due to injury or illness undertakes to undergo a medical examination by a doctor at the request of the RFU.

Earlier, the 33-year-old striker answered the question of whether he will return to playing for the national team. According to him, he does not yet know whether an end has been put in his history with the national team, and said that while he was engaged in gaining shape.