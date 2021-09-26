Halo: Infinite Multiplayer Tested On All Xbox Versions – Video Comparison

September 24th Microsoft and 343 Industries Begin Second Technical Test of Multiplayer Halo: Infinite… The ElAnalistaDeBits channel tested the new game preview build and recorded a video comparing the graphics and performance of the shooter on all Xbox consoles.

Resolution and frame rate :

Xbox Series X: 2160p @ 60fps or 1440p @ 120fps

Xbox Series S: 1080 @ 60fps

Xbox One X: 2160p @ 30fps or 1440p @ 60fps

Xbox One: 1080p @ 30fps

In all cases, dynamic scaling and temporal reconstruction are used.

Test results :

There is still no 120 FPS mode on the Series S. Perhaps it will be added in future builds;

The One X has a performance mode. Now you can play in 1440p mode at 60 frames per second;

Performance has improved significantly since the first technical test on all platforms, but the base Xbox One version is still capped at 30 FPS.

Quality mode on Series X and One X offers better shadows, anisotropic filtering, and increased geometry at draw distance;

High detailing of many textures deserves special attention. Texture quality is about the same on all platforms, but the One X and Series X have higher resolution;

Some contact shadows are only available on Series X. Reflections are done using SSR and cubmaps. On the base Xbox One, there are no SSRs;

You can still see some graphical errors in the interface. Load times on Series X / S are nearly six times faster than older consoles.

Halo: Infinite’s new tech test takes place in two phases. The first one will end tonight, and the second one starts on Friday and will last for three days. It will add a Big Team Battle mode.

The full release of the shooter will take place on December 8th. The multiplayer will be distributed free of charge.

