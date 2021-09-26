Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix, Verstappen won 18 places, becoming the second

The VTB Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix race has ended at the Sochi circuit. The victory according to its results was celebrated by the pilot of “Mercedes” Lewis Hamilton, the second was the racer of the Austrian team “Red Bull” Max Verstappenstarting from the end of the grid due to an engine change. Rounding out the top three is Carlos Sainz from Ferrari.

Russian racer of the Haas team Nikita Mazepin became 18th. His partner, German Mick Schumacher, got off.

Russian Grand Prix. Final classification

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – 53 laps

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +53.271

3. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) +1.02.475

4. Daniel Riccardo (McLaren) +1.05,607

5. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) +1.07.533

6. Fernando Alonso (Alpin) +1.21.321

7. Lando Norris (McLaren) +1.27,224

8. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) +1.28.955

9. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +1.30.076

10. George Russell (Williams) +1.40.551

11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +1.46.198

12. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) +1 lap

13. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) +1 circle

14. Esteban Ocon (“Alpin”) +1 circle

15. Charles Leclair (Ferrari) +1 lap

16. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) +1 lap

17. Yuki Tsunoda (“Alpha Tauri”) +1 circle

18. Nikita Mazepin (“Haas”) +2 laps

19. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) – retirement

20. Mick Schumacher (“Haas”) – retirement.