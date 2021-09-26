Horner: This second place is tantamount to victory

Christian Horner, head of Red Bull Racing, acknowledged that since Max Verstappen started in Sochi from the last row, the maximum that the team was counting on was fifth place. Therefore, the second result, obtained partly due to Max’s skill, partly due to luck and correct tactical decisions, can be considered a real success.

Christian Horner: “When at the end of the race it started to rain, Lando Norris took a risk, did not go to the pits to change the tires, stayed on the track, thinking that he could cope with the situation, but it was a wrong decision. However, everything could have turned out differently.

But it helped Max a lot, while Sergio noticeably rolled back. Max’s second result allowed him to minimize the loss of points in the individual competition, and this is great, because he started 20th and finished second. If someone offered us this option in the morning, we would gladly agree.

We knew that Mercedes had been very strong in the past on these two tracks, Monza and Sochi, and I have to congratulate Lewis Hamilton on his 100th win! This is a fantastic achievement! But in the individual standings we are only two points behind him, and after we had to serve a fine for replacing the engine – this is very good news.

Today’s second place is tantamount to victory for us. I don’t think you could have expected a better result. We thought that we could compete for a place in the top five, but in the end we climbed to the podium, which is very valuable.

Everyone in our team enjoys this fight, finally we were able to return to a competitive level, and everything will be decided in the remaining seven races. At the same time, it is important not to make mistakes, choose the right tactics, achieve a good pace, but penalties can also affect the outcome of the championship. In general, it is very interesting to see how everything will turn out.

If we talk about the upcoming stage in Turkey, then last year the race in Istanbul Park was curious, including due to the fact that new asphalt was laid on the track. Hopefully, the surface is now less slippery and provides a more normal level of grip.

But the fight for victory in the championship will continue until the Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi, I have no doubt about that. “