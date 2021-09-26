How Angelina Jolie fell in love with an actress and was ready to marry her | People

The famous Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, being bisexual, once fell in love with a girl, actress and model Jenny Lynn Shimizu, and could marry her.

It was during the filming of the 1996 drama Foxfire.

Jolie dated Shimizu for several years, and the relationship continued between them even when the actress dated others. At that time, Jolie was about 20 years old, and Jenny was almost 30.

This began even before the shooting of Hackers in 1995, during which Angelina met Johnny Lee Miller (who became her first husband, their marriage lasted from the spring of 1996 to February 1999).

Video of the day

“I would probably have married Jenny if I had not married my husband. I fell in love with her the first second I saw her,” Jolie said.

This is how they were in their youth:

Interestingly, Jenny Shimizu is also known for her relationship with Madonna. According to her, the singer could call her at any time of the day or night from anywhere in the world for the night of a secret sex session.

Look at the photo, what Shimizu has become now:

