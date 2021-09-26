“I am quite calm about Dziuba’s refusal to play for the national team.”

Defender of “Spartak” and the Russian national team Georgy Dzhikia shared his opinion on the expanded composition of the national team for the October matches.

– Was Dziuba’s refusal to play in the national team a surprise for you?

– To be honest, I found out about it in the locker room. I saw an expanded list, and a couple of hours later the news came out that Artem refused. I am completely calm about this. I am very glad that I got into this extended list, so I’m waiting for the final one.

– Young Agalarov was included in the extended list. What do you think of him?

– He is a good striker, scored 8 goals. He is a great fellow, he deservedly got into the extended list. I wish him health and progress.

Dziuba has been the captain of the Russian national team since 2018, but did not take part in the September matches for the World Cup against Croatia (0: 0), Cyprus (2: 0) and Malta (2: 0). Hamid Agalarov has been called up to the national team for the first time.

On October 8, in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup, the Russians under the leadership of Valery Karpin in Kazan will host Slovakia, and then they will play with Slovenia on the road (October 11). After six rounds, the Russian national team with 13 points is in 2nd place in Group H, behind the leading Croatia in goal difference.

