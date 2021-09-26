“I didn’t let the country down – I confirmed the third quota for the Olympics. Somewhere errors got out, but I completed the main task. I’m happy! “, Says Mark Kondratyuk – Figure skating

Russian figure skater Mark Kondratyuk commented on his performance at the Nebelhorn Trophy tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Kondratyuk took third place and provided Russia with the maximum quota in Beijing-2022.

– I understood that I had completed my task when I did two Salchows. I thought: everything is fine … I am grateful to everyone and I consider it an honor that I was sent to this tournament. And I did not disappoint the country and was able to confirm the third quota. Somewhere the elements were not completely completed, somewhere errors got out, but I completed the main task. I’m happy!

What did you think when you found out that you were going to Oberstdorf?

– To be honest, I thought about it, but did not expect it. I considered this option, but it seemed to me that it was not so likely. Thought someone else would be chosen. But when I found out, I realized: there is no other option. We have to work and skate.

What are your plans for the season? Are you going to start for adults?

– Similarly for adults. Immediate plans: perhaps I will go to a tournament in Kazakhstan, and if everything goes well, I will compete at the Grand Prix in Sochi.

You have confirmed the third quota for the Olympic Games. How does this motivate you to qualify for the Olympic team?

– I try not to think so far. Let’s just say I increased my chances. And how will it be … We need to train, continue to work, – said Kondratyuk.

