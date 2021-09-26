iFixit specialists dissected the newest flagship

This week began selling the iPhone 13, Apple’s new smartphones that continue to be popular. Although visually they are not much different from last year’s models, this does not mean that the internal layout has remained the same. IFixit experts decided to make sure of this, who disassembled the flagship iPhone 13 Pro and studied its secrets.

Let’s recall the characteristics of the iPhone 13 Pro. The smartphone is powered by Apple’s proprietary A15 Bionic processor, which is complemented by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage (in a maximum configuration of 1 TB). Equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display supporting a resolution of 2532 × 1170 pixels. The device supports work in communication networks of the fifth generation (5G) and wireless charging MagSafe.

Inside the smartphone, an L-shaped battery was found, taking up the maximum amount of free space. For comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro used a rectangular battery. You can also see stabilizing magnets for the image sensors and other tiny components.

Visually, it seems that the Taptic Engine in the iPhone 13 Pro has become smaller compared to last year’s model, but in reality this is not the case. The weight of the Taptic Engine module in the new flagship is 6.3 g versus 4.8 g in the iPhone 12 Pro.

The speaker of the device, which was previously attached to the back of the display, has migrated to the inside of the case. This makes it easier to replace the display, but it also makes it harder to replace the speaker.

To remove the battery, I had to disconnect the speaker and Taptic Engine. It turned out that the smartphone uses an L-shaped battery with a capacity of 11.97 Wh, while the iPhone 12 Pro had a 10.78 Wh battery. It is noted that during the tests, the possibility of replacing the battery was confirmed, although previously there were rumors to the contrary.

Specialists at iFixit continue to examine the insides of new Apple smartphones, which means that soon more details will become known about the components that make up the iPhone 13.