Igor Nikitin appointed coach of Lokomotiv Yaroslavl | 76.ru

Andrey Skabelka left the post of head coach of Yaroslavl Lokomotiv. This information was officially confirmed on September 25 at the hockey club.

“The club thanks Andrey Skabelka for the work done and wishes him a successful career,” says the message on the Lokomotiv website.

The new head coach was appointed former CSKA Moscow coach Igor Nikitin, who was fired from the club in mid-July this year. Nikitin’s assistant will be Dmitry Yushkevich, who once played for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. As specified in the club, at the game Lokomotiv – Salavat Yulaev September 25 Yushkevich will act as head coach.

Fans were divided over the coach’s resignation. Someone thinks that the decision was too hasty.

– Skabelka had to be given another chance … Not everything is as bad as it was, for example, under Suikanen or Simpson, – wrote Artem Shulgin in the discussion of the news on the official page of Lokomotiv.

Others support the club’s leadership.

– Skabelka had time to fix everything. But losing at home to Vityaz … The season is not rubber, and Loko is not the team (I hope) that will be happy to wait another season or two in the top 4-5 of the West. If there was a good team, with a game, but pinpoint problems, it would be fine. But the team fell apart over the summer … The new coach is guaranteed not to spoil the situation! – says Fill Maksimov.

Recall that the Yaroslavl hockey club Lokomotiv signed a contract with Andrey Skabelka in May 2020 for three years. Last season, under the leadership of the Belarusian coach, Lokomotiv reached third place in the Western Conference table and the second round in the playoffs. But this year the team was haunted by failures – out of nine games Yaroslavl lost in six.

Photo by Skabelka – HC Lokomotiv / hclokomotiv.ru