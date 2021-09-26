In “Those Who Wish Me Death” Angelina Jolie returns to adult cinema – Moskvich Mag

Over the past ten years, the main Hollywood movie star of the beginning of the XXI century, Angelina Jolie, has clearly been engaged in children not only in her personal life: two “Maleficents”, the voice acting of the sequels “Kung Fu Panda” and “Ivan, the one and only”, “Peter Pan and Alice in the Country miracles ”- it seems that the actress, who recently was the main action performer in the world and a sex symbol, decided to please only the audience under 12 years old.

In “Those Who Wish Me Death” (in theaters since May 13) by Taylor Sheridan, who loves to shoot the harsh “middle” America, Jolie plays the firefighter-parachutist Hannah, who drinks heavily after suffering a psychotrauma – several years ago due to an erroneous forecast of the wind direction she watched through the wall of fire as three children surrounded by the fire burned down before her eyes, and could do nothing to help them. Exiled after nervous breakdowns to the remote forest tower “Lynx”, not parting with the flask, Hannah tries to forget the terrible tragedy for which she blames herself. Sheridan does not for a second forget that he got a star of this caliber in his film – Jolie stands on a tower, peering into the forests of Montana stretching beneath her to the horizon, and it seems that now a bald eagle will fly over her head – there is nothing more American, than this picture. “Those Who Wish Me Death” uses Jolie the actress, but also the Jolie the star – even when she comes out of the burning forest, it seems like she just visited the stylist, her hair is so close to a hair.

When it comes to stars like Jolie, you should always remember that a film with her is not just a film, but another step in building a personal brand, almost a religion with a flock around the world. Long gone are the days when Jolie tried to prove her acting worth, playing an angular geek kid in “Hackers”, then an irresistible madness in “The Girl Who Was Interrupted” (for which, by the way, she received her only “Oscar”). Having woken up all zero years in action games and thrillers (two “Lara Croft”, “Taking Lives”, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, “Wanted”, “Salt”), with age, Jolie moved away from the role of a dangerous fate with a gun, and the choice roles began to correspond more to her extra-film mission of the UN special envoy. It seems that now there is not a single film where she is not surrounded by children and does not look at them with motherly love, even if they are strangers, like the hero of “Those who wish me death” Connor (Finn Little), the boy who is being chased by mysterious killers (Aidan Gillen & Nicholas Hoult) – Before his death, his father, a forensic accountant, gave him information about financial fraud that could sink very powerful people. One of them is played by Tyler Perry, he appears in only one scene, and in the finale his fate is unknown. But such nonsense as punishing the main villains who killed a bunch of people are not in the plans of director Sheridan and writer Michael Corita, who helped write the script based on his book. When Angelina Jolie enters the stage, you can forget about the punishment of the villains (and the logic of the narrative) – what’s the matter with the machinations, they don’t explain to us until the end. Little Connor, hiding from the murderers, simply stumbles upon Hannah in the forest and, instead of exclaiming “Gods are holy, this is Angelina Jolie alone in the forest!” Hannah willingly undertakes to help the child – after all, Angelina Jolie is now only doing this in the cinema.

From the films of the last ten years with Jolie’s participation, this one is distinguished by the desire to seem realistic, despite all the scriptural absurdities. There are no children’s bedtime stories here – Jolie puts down the flask so that she eventually grabs the hoe (they don’t trust her here anymore) and punch the villain in the face. True, not all minor heroes will live to see the finale, but that’s why they are minor. This film of Angelina Jolie and the well-played boy Flynn Little going from point A to point B justifies several well-done shoot-outs, which, however, take place without the participation of the main characters of the picture. Otherwise, this is not so much a film as a PR campaign for children’s charity. It’s a good thing, but it has little to do with art.

