Insider reveals the truth about Styles and Wilde’s relationship

A source close to Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles revealed the truth about celebrity relationships. The romance of the musician and the American actress, who is older than him, has been discussed by the audience for more than a month. Many predicted an imminent separation for the couple, and some did not understand at all why Styles “fell for” a celebrity.

Recently, new details of these relations have become known. So, an anonymous informant told reporters that Styles’ friends and Wilde, unlike the general public, were not surprised.

“Everyone foresaw this. During the breaks in filming, he was constantly in her trailer, “- told People.

It is also known that even before her personal acquaintance, Olivia did not hide her sympathy for Harry.

“As for me, it is very modern. And I hope that this self-confidence that Harry possesses, truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity, says a lot about his generation and, therefore, about the future of our world, ”she said then.

Now lovers do not miss the opportunity to spend time together. In winter, the two of them attended a friend’s wedding, and in the summer they went on a joint vacation to Italy. With the onset of autumn, both returned to work, but did not forget how important it is to devote time to your soulmate.

Author: Alina Krylova