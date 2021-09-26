InSight detects significant seismic activity on Mars

The InSight mission has been operating on the surface of the Red Planet for quite some time, and only now the probe has managed to register record seismic activity. As reported by NASA, the device recorded tremors on Mars with a magnitude of more than 4 points. In one of the series, the tremors lasted more than 90 minutes.

In addition to the fact that the series of tremors was a record long, it was accompanied by record energy indicators. NASA experts expressed their admiration for this event, as it allowed them to obtain new data on the processes taking place in the planet’s core. The tremors that occurred last Saturday had a magnitude of 4.2.

Scientists have been anticipating this event ever since the InSight probe successfully landed on the surface of Mars on November 26, 2018. Last month, the device also recorded significant seismic activity – on August 25, a series of tremors with a magnitude of 4.2 and 4.1 were recorded. Prior to that, the largest of the indicators was transmitted in 2019 – then it was 3.7 points.

Strong seismic activity is important because it allows you to learn more about the planet – about its composition below the surface. Since the landing of the InSight spacecraft on Mars, more than 700 series of shocks have been recorded.

As the results of the study showed, the crust of Mars is not as thick as previously thought. In addition, according to scientists, it looks more like the crust of the moon than the earth. It is assumed that this similarity is due to the fact that the Red Planet was more exposed to asteroid impacts. The seismic activity of Mars has another remarkable feature: the series of Martian tremors last longer than the earthly ones and usually last from 10 to 40 minutes.