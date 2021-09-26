Instagram star showed an honest photo

by

The youngest billionaire in the world surprised with a photo without a gram of makeup on her face.

23-year-old American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner rarely appears in photos without makeup and chic outfits. However, the other day, the girl posted a charming picture on her Instagram blog. Kylie posed against a backdrop of green Caribbean palm trees and a bright blue sky.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics opted for a black one-piece swimsuit with gold straps from Dior. The celebrity complemented the image with bracelets and rings. This time, the girl decided not to use cosmetics and not to do styling. Kylie Jenner showed followers the perfect face without a gram of makeup.

Read also

Kendall Jenner got rid of acne by ditching just one product

Showed absolutely everything: Kylie Jenner seduces with a figure in a velvet swimsuit

The subscribers were delighted with the image of the girl – her post received 12 million likes and 50 thousand comments. Kylie’s fans appreciated her natural look and noticed that even without makeup she is incredibly beautiful: “Without makeup, she looks younger”, “So beautiful”, “Queen!”.

Kylie Jenner showed her face without makeup
Kylie Jenner on vacation without makeup
Kylie Jenner gave up makeup on vacation

Now a celebrity with his family is vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands. In the same place, Kylie congratulated her daughter Stormi on her 3rd birthday.

“Thank you God for sending me this little soul. I’m crying today because I can’t stop time. Watching you live everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years. Happy birthday, my baby! ” – wrote Kylie touching words.

Read also

Completely naked, but wearing makeup: Lady Gaga presented a promotional campaign for her cosmetics brand

Insider declassified new boyfriend Kourtney Kardashian

Kylie Jenner and her daughter

Photo: Instagram Kylie Jenner

Leave a Comment