Instagram star showed an honest photo

The youngest billionaire in the world surprised with a photo without a gram of makeup on her face.

23-year-old American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner rarely appears in photos without makeup and chic outfits. However, the other day, the girl posted a charming picture on her Instagram blog. Kylie posed against a backdrop of green Caribbean palm trees and a bright blue sky.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics opted for a black one-piece swimsuit with gold straps from Dior. The celebrity complemented the image with bracelets and rings. This time, the girl decided not to use cosmetics and not to do styling. Kylie Jenner showed followers the perfect face without a gram of makeup.

The subscribers were delighted with the image of the girl – her post received 12 million likes and 50 thousand comments. Kylie’s fans appreciated her natural look and noticed that even without makeup she is incredibly beautiful: “Without makeup, she looks younger”, “So beautiful”, “Queen!”.

Now a celebrity with his family is vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands. In the same place, Kylie congratulated her daughter Stormi on her 3rd birthday.

“Thank you God for sending me this little soul. I’m crying today because I can’t stop time. Watching you live everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years. Happy birthday, my baby! ” – wrote Kylie touching words.

Photo: Instagram Kylie Jenner