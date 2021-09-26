Intel Arc Alchemist line will include three video cards at the start / News / Overclockers.ua

Video blogger Moore’s Law is Dead has shared new details about the upcoming Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards. According to its sources, Intel will provide at least three discrete desktop accelerators in different performance classes.

The enthusiast reports that the flagship will be based on a full die with 512 compute units and will be able to deliver the performance level of the GeForce RTX 3070. However, the question of actual performance is still open as Intel continues to work on drivers for the Arc Alchemist.

The operating frequency of the GPU in the top-end card will be up to 2.5 GHz with a power consumption of about 235 watts. The volume of GDDR6 video memory is 16 GB, and the effective frequency of 16-18 GHz on a 256-bit bus will provide a bandwidth of 512-576 GB / s. Engineering designs use 6- and 8-pin auxiliary power connectors.

The second video card will use a similar die, but cut down to 384 compute units. Variants with 448 blocks are also theoretically possible. Depending on the bus 192 bit or 256 bit, the buffer size will be 8 or 12 GB. In terms of its power, this model can be compared with the GeForce RTX 3060 (Ti).

Finally, the third representative Arc Alchemist will belong to the class of entry-level gaming graphics cards, with the likely rivals GeForce GTX 1650 (Ti). This card will have its own chip with 128 blocks, a frequency of up to 2.5 GHz, a 64-bit bus and a buffer of 4 or 8 GB. It is important that the consumption can be entered into 75 W, which will allow creating versions without additional power connectors.