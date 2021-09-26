iPhone 13 and iPad mini reviews, iPhone 14 rumors, death of OnePlus brand and Pixel 6 chips – Wylsacom

Another week has passed, and the information field has not yet subsided after iPhones. This is understandable: if seven days earlier we summed up the results of the presentation, now there are reviews and other discoveries concerning new devices. But still, there is something that is not about Apple. I propose to go against tradition and start with other companies.
Not Apple
Biggest news: OnePlus has canceled the presentation of the T-device and is also ditching its own OxygenOS. Instead, the devices of the brand and OPPO will be released under one single operating system. This can only say about one thing: the history of OnePlus as an independent brand is coming to an end.
Microsoft had a big presentation this week. They showed interesting convertible laptops and a new foldable Android smartphone:
Another Google presentation is approaching. It will show the new “Pixels”. Thanks to insiders, some of the chips of device cameras have become known:
A useful thing for lovers of wireless charging:
Far from technology, but very close to style:
Reviews
Xiaomi’s MIX series has always been about stylish smartphones and screen innovation. We are looking at the new MIX 4 and trying to understand its fate:
Do you think AirPods Pro are expensive? No matter how it is!
We will end the series of texts not about Apple with a review of “Kena”:
Apple
And here the apple of the brain began. Here are three reviews of the new iPhones:
Review of the new iPad mini sixth generation:
As well as iOS and iPadOS reviews:
Other texts about Apple
Immediately after the publication of the first reviews, the first tests of the new iPhones appeared:
A full analysis of iPhones from iFixit will arrive in time only next week, but for now let’s look at a kind of preview:
A pleasant surprise for users of older Apple devices: the company has sent out a security update.
And now to the disadvantages:
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple is working on a redesign of the iPad Pro. Perhaps it will be like this:
And in the end, let’s talk about the future iPhone 14. The first rumors were shared by the authoritative Min-Chi Kuo: