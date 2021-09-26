iPhone 13 and iPad mini reviews, iPhone 14 rumors, death of OnePlus brand and Pixel 6 chips – Wylsacom

Another week has passed, and the information field has not yet subsided after iPhones. This is understandable: if seven days earlier we summed up the results of the presentation, now there are reviews and other discoveries concerning new devices. But still, there is something that is not about Apple. I propose to go against tradition and start with other companies.

Not Apple

Biggest news: OnePlus has canceled the presentation of the T-device and is also ditching its own OxygenOS. Instead, the devices of the brand and OPPO will be released under one single operating system. This can only say about one thing: the history of OnePlus as an independent brand is coming to an end.

OnePlus everything: the brand canceled the 9T and ditched OxygenOS

Microsoft had a big presentation this week. They showed interesting convertible laptops and a new foldable Android smartphone:

Microsoft’s big presentation: transformers, strange Android smartphone, mouse and stylus

Another Google presentation is approaching. It will show the new “Pixels”. Thanks to insiders, some of the chips of device cameras have become known:

Google Pixel 6 Pro camera tricks revealed

A useful thing for lovers of wireless charging:

Thing of the day: IKEA wireless charging that attaches under the countertop

Far from technology, but very close to style:

New Yeezy Knit Runner silhouette kicks off

Reviews

Xiaomi’s MIX series has always been about stylish smartphones and screen innovation. We are looking at the new MIX 4 and trying to understand its fate:

Xiaomi MIX 4 review: maximum technologies

Do you think AirPods Pro are expensive? No matter how it is!

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ headphone review

We will end the series of texts not about Apple with a review of “Kena”:

Review of the game Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Apple

And here the apple of the brain began. Here are three reviews of the new iPhones:

Apple iPhone 13 review: the main iPhone of the year

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Review

IPhone 13 Pro Max review. Part one

Review of the new iPad mini sixth generation:

IPad mini review (2021)

As well as iOS and iPadOS reviews:

A Closer Look at iOS 15

Overview of the main features of iPadOS 15

Other texts about Apple

Immediately after the publication of the first reviews, the first tests of the new iPhones appeared:

First iPhone 13 Pro Max tests: best battery life on the market

A full analysis of iPhones from iFixit will arrive in time only next week, but for now let’s look at a kind of preview:

First iPhone disassembly 13. What’s inside?

A pleasant surprise for users of older Apple devices: the company has sent out a security update.

Older Apple devices unexpectedly received iOS 12 update

And now to the disadvantages:

iPhone 13 Pro is not compatible with MagSafe Duo charging

Your 120 Hz is not real: third-party applications cannot use increased hertz in iPhone 13 Pro

Apple is unhappy with the initiative of the European Commission on a single type of charging

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple is working on a redesign of the iPad Pro. Perhaps it will be like this:

Rumor: Apple will deploy Apple and cameras in the new iPad Pro

And in the end, let’s talk about the future iPhone 14. The first rumors were shared by the authoritative Min-Chi Kuo: