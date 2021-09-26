Joel statuette, new merch and photo mode event – Igromania

Today fans of creativity Naughty dog celebrate the day The last of us, and the developers promised that they will prepare something interesting for today. But, first of all, it concerned merch.

For example, Dark horse will release the Joel statuette from The Last of Us: Part II at a price of $ 200 – its height will be 35 cm. Acceptance of pre-orders will last until the end of October, and deliveries to customers will begin in May-July 2022.

In addition, pre-orders of The Last of Us Part II: Covers and Rarities vinyl will start soon at 20:00 Moscow time – with songs performed by Troy Baker (Joel) and Ashley Johnson (Ellie) with the guitar of Chris Rondinella.

The limited edition features a design by Dani Pendergast and a special message from Neil Druckmann. Plus, the songs can be heard on streaming services (from 07:00 Moscow time on September 27).

And finally, the developers launched a new event for players using Photo Mode. Until October 29, Naughty Dog is inviting Twitter to post snapshots (with #TLOUPhotoMode hashtag and tag @Naughty_Dog) on ​​various topics. The first of these was “Strength”.

Photos will be retweeted daily and added to the collection of screenshots on the Naughty Dog blog.