Jolie and Pitt’s son Maddox returns to South Korea after news of his testimony in court against his father

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zakhara and son Maddox

Son of 45-year-old Angelina Jolie and 57-year-old Brad Pitt Maddox is set to return to South Korea, where he is studying biology at Yensee University, amid news of an intensifying parenting battle.

According to some sources, 19-year-old Maddox recently testified against his father in court and allegedly did not speak very flatteringly about him. Other insiders point out that this was not actually the case.



Angelina Jolie with sons Maddox and Pax

According to The Sun, full-time studies at the college are due to begin partially in April, so the couple’s eldest son will soon go to Seoul. With the outbreak of the pandemic, he returned to his mother’s house, where he studied online until the last moment.

Obviously, Maddox will not say goodbye to his father – after a quarrel in 2016, he cut off contacts with Pitt and took the side of his mother. According to sources, he even intends to abandon his father’s surname (now he uses the double Jolie-Pitt) and already uses Jolie’s surname in documents that are not legally binding.

Maddox wants to officially change her last name to Jolie, but Angelina said she does not support him in this,

– said the insider.

Probably, the long-awaited custody battle for Jolie and Pitt’s children will end in April. Maddox may learn about the judge’s decision while already on another continent.



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with their son Maddox