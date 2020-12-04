Kardashian-Jenner prank their famous FaceTime friends – and recorded prank on video

Justin Bieber has never looked more confused.

If you have watched the show “The Kardashian Family” at least once, then you probably know that the star family loves to arrange pranks like no one else. This time, the Kardashian-Jenner decided to play a trick on their star friends: Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Haley Bieber, Tristan Thompson, Dave Chappel and several other celebrities by calling them on FaceTime.

Just imagine: when you receive a video call, of course, you expect to see someone’s face, but you are certainly not ready to face to face with a whole family lined up as if for a portrait (which also looks very serious and in no hurry welcome you).

In any case, in addition to being very funny, this prank is worth seeing at least in order to know how to behave in such awkward FaceTime situations.

