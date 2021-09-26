Karpin’s wife urged fans not to leave Rostov in a difficult period

Daria Karpina, wife of the head coach of the Russian national team Valeria Karpina, called on the fans to support Rostov in a difficult period. At the moment, the club occupies the penultimate 15th place in the standings of the Russian Premier League, gaining 6 points in 8 starting matches.

“The easiest way is to scold, condemn, childishly selfishly accuse of unjustified hopes, believe in your own righteousness and pretend to“ I know everything better than anyone else ”. It is much more difficult to support, survive, try to understand, in the end, just keep silent …

I’m just a cheerleader now, just like you. I continue to go to matches, watch games at home (almost always alone and loudly). Now I have a team that I support not because of my husband’s work, but from my heart, from my heart, really.

In the name of all these years, in the name of wonderful moments (and there were many of them), in the name of the wonderful people whom this club gave me, in the name of the two children whom I gave birth during this time, in the name of my first experience as the wife of the head coach …

And I beg you not to turn your back on the team! Don’t leave the guys! Who if not us?” – Karpina wrote on her Instagram.

Recall that Valery Karpin headed the Russian national team at the end of July, having signed a contract with the Russian Football Union until the end of this year. The specialist was supposed to work on the terms of combination in the national team and in Rostov, but later left the club, deciding to concentrate on his duties in the national team.

In “Rostov” he was replaced by 74-year-old Russian specialist Yuri Semin, known for his work in Moscow “Lokomotiv”. However, yesterday, September 25, it became known about Semin’s departure from the post of head coach of Rostovites.