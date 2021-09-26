Kendall Jenner convicted of promoting unnaturalness

The network is actively discussing a photo shoot of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, in which they starred in lingerie models presented by Kim Kardashian. 25-year-old Kendall Jenner was once again accused of editing her last photo after fans were convinced that the proportions of the model’s body were changed. One of the subscribers claims that this is not her figure.

There are a lot of comments on the star’s post, as well as questions from fans. Under the post, users asked why Kendall photoshopped his photos like that. Also, fans noted that the proportions of the supermodel differ from those shown in the photo.

“Kendall is definitely gorgeous, but those proportions look unrealistic. It doesn’t really look like that. No one has such a flat stomach 24/7. Everyone is beautiful in their body. This stupid passion for photoshop should be stopped, “one of the subscribers wrote under Jenner’s photos, comparing the pictures with the video from the photo shoot.

Later, fans found out that all the pictures were processed in a photo editor. Kendall herself admits: she also has bad days and does not always look perfect. It is worth saying that the star Kardashian-Jenner family is quite often criticized for overusing photoshop and misleading the audience. Fans often notice irregularities in the photos of stars, which confirms the fact of editing publications on social networks.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Ksenia Antonenko