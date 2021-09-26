Kendall Jenner to create her own brand of tequila

American model Kendall Jenner will create her own brand of tequila – 818 Tequila. The girl announced this on her instagram.
According to the model, she has been working on the creation of her alcoholic beverage for almost four years. As a result, it began to be produced by hand in the Mexican state of Jalisco.
Jenner’s tequila has already been rated at the World Tequila Awards. There she received the award as the best reposado of 2020 (this is the name for tequila aged from 2 to 11 months in wooden barrels).
According to the jury, the drink has earthy notes with echoes of pecan pie, sweet potato and caramel. In the aftertaste, tequila reveals even more sweetness with hints of vanilla and cinnamon ice cream.
According to other critics, 818 Tequila has toffee, wood and chocolate aromas, as well as asparagus and orange peel flavors. It will be possible to check the assessment of specialists in the near future. The exact release date of the first batch is still unknown.
Over the past year, several celebrities have launched their own brands of alcohol at once. Queen Elizabeth II launched a gin with plant extracts from her garden in Sandringham, Elon Musk introduced Tesla Tequila, Brad Pitt launched the Fleur de Miraval rosé sparkling wine, and the Delevingne sisters founded the vegan wine brand Della-Vite.