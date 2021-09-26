Krasnodar played for Galitsky and defeated Sochi in a colorful derby – 09/26/2021

The first interview of Sergei Galitsky in three years is the main event of our football for at least a week (with all due respect to Yuri Palych’s decision to leave Rostov).

There have been many questions to Krasnodar lately. Last season, the team finally made it to the UEFA Champions League group stage, but failed in the league. There was a feeling that the club went through a certain cycle in its development, after which it stagnated. For many years Krasnodar carried the dream of 11 pupils, but it has not yet been realized. Nobody proposed another idea, and this seriously affected the perception of the club. And here in the “Comment. Show ”was made by Galitsky, who said that absolutely everything that has been declared for years remains in force. 11 pupils, attacking football – you can dust off old banners, the bulls continue to move in the same direction.

The first match, after the new old theses of Galitsky, was dubbed the “Colorful Derby”, after the first three letters of the names of the opponents. Teams from the top of the table, permission to fill the stadium by a third, bet on combination football – really colorful. Sochi fans decorated their sector with the banner “Who is farther south is stronger”, but this principle did not work in the game.

Krasnodar scored in the third minute. It is symbolic that the author of the goal was Eduard Spertsyan, a graduate of the Galitsky Academy. Moreover, this ball was the first for the 21-year-old midfielder in the home arena. Sergei Nikolaevich on the podium smiled, applauded and looked absolutely happy.

And Krasnodar was fresh and relaxed: the team ran forward on the courage, and almost everything turned out in the attack. The second goal was a matter of time, and Cabella scored halfway through the half. This is a remarkable moment: Sochi has never conceded more than one goal this season, and now there are already two in half a time. Vladimir Fedotov’s team did not look like themselves, and Artur Yusupov admitted during the break: “We played ugly.”

Shortly before the break, Krasnodar remained in the minority: Urosh Spaich, on the outskirts of the penalty area, knocked down Matteo Cassierra, and Igor Panin regarded this violation as a foul of the last resort. However, this episode did not affect the game in any way. In the second half, Krasnodar also had an advantage and scored the third: Spertsian earned a penalty, which was converted by Grzegorz Krychowiak. The hosts spent the last 15 minutes with eight field players (the second yellow card was received by Alexander Chernikov). But even playing according to the 4-4-0 scheme, Krasnodar found an opportunity for attacks and created chances.