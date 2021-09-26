Krylia goalkeeper Lomaev on Zenit’s penalty: “Well, this is … not a one hundred percent, to put it mildly, decision” – Football

Krylia Sovetov goalkeeper Ivan Lomaev made a comment after the RPL match against Zenit (1: 2).

– It was a difficult game against Zenit, it seemed that it would still be possible to keep the draw. Why did they miss it in the end, and the game did not turn out in our favor?

– It seems to me that the most offensive defeat in the championship at the moment. The team fought. The coaching staff have no questions about their dedication to anyone today. We tried. Somewhere luck, somewhere skill was not enough.

As for the penalty kick, I think this is a super controversial decision. He didn’t even go to watch VAR. We watched the replays after the match with the team. Well, this … Not one hundred percent, to put it mildly, the decision. And we did not have enough completion in the attack stage.

– How did Zenit surpass Wings today?

– They had more pressure on the goal, more shots, more serves. Due to this, they managed to achieve a positive result.

– What can you say on the penalty spot. Were there any chances to beat him off?

– We always sort out all penalties. Before that, Sutormin hit the corner where I fell in the match against Lokomotiv. The rest are all opposite. I can’t make it out. If I beat back, but I can’t say anything about this.

– Despite the fact that Zenit had an advantage, Wings scored first. Did you have a feeling that the team could even win today? Or did the game break at some point?

– We go out every match, no matter who we play with, play to win. We go out to play our football. That is, do not close, do not sit in your own half, try to combine. Which is what we did.

As for the fact that we scored, we expected that we would have quick attacks, where we would be able to convert chances. But, unfortunately, Zenit managed to score at the end of the first and second halves, – said Lomaev.

The match was served by the team of Vitaly Meshkov.

