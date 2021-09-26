Leaked display resolution of the upcoming MacBook Pro is encouraging

Apple unveiled its latest iPhones and a couple of refreshed iPads last week, but the company may not end there. Apple is also expected to announce a new batch of MacBook Pros in the near future, and today we can learn more about the displays of these new computers. Some mentions found in the latest beta of macOS Monterey suggest that the next MacBook Pro may get a higher resolution.

These links were discovered by MacRumors and they list two display resolutions that are not found on any of the current Apple products. What’s more, MacRumors notes that these resolutions are not associated with any of the previous devices, suggesting that these are display resolutions for future devices – possibly the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

These are “3024 x 1964 Retina” and “3456 x 2234 Retina” resolutions. There are no other links to these entries, so it is impossible to say for sure which MacBook models they are for. However, when it comes to the new 14- and 16-inch M1X-based MacBook Pros, MacRumors notes that they will allow 2x Retina as the native resolution for each model, which in turn means they will offer sharper images. than their predecessors.

Obviously, the iPhone announcement event last week passed without mentioning the new MacBook Pros, which is not surprising. Apple usually doesn’t announce the MacBook and iPhone at the same time, so Apple is expected to show the new MacBooks at a separate event this fall.

