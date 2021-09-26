Lewis Hamilton won the 100th Formula 1 victory at the Russian Grand Prix :: Formula 1 :: RBC Sport

The second place at the Grand Prix in Russia was taken by Max Verstappen, the third was Carlos Sainz. Russian pilot Nikita Mazepin finished 18th

British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the VTB Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix. The race took place at the Sochi autodrome.

Second place went to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen from the Netherlands, while Spaniard Carlos Sainz from Ferrari finished third.

For most of the race, McLaren driver Lando Norris was in first place, who showed the best result for the first time in his career during qualifying. However, after a few laps it started to rain on the track. Unlike his partners, he did not enter the pits to change tires. Because of this, he lost the first position for the circle to the end and was able to finish only in seventh place.

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin finished the race in 18th place, his teammate German Mick Schumacher went off the track due to hydraulic problems on the 34th lap.

Thanks to his fifth victory in the Russian Grand Prix, Hamilton returned to first place in the individual classification of the season, now he is ahead of Verstappen by 2 points, gaining 246.5 points.

For the Briton, this is the 100th Formula 1 career victory.