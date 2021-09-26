Manchester City beat Chelsea in London to avenge their Champions League final defeat

In the sixth round of the England Football Championship, Chelsea hosted Manchester City.

Repetition of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League final. Chelsea v Manchester City at Stamford Bridge – these words caress the ear of a neutral fan, top-level football is guaranteed. The Blues did not notice Tottenham a week ago, defeating the Spurs in the derby, and the Citizens sensationally lost points in the home match with the Saints, but you shouldn’t look into the standings yet, just five rounds behind.

Josep Guardiola’s team decided to take revenge for the Champions League final with a clean forward – Gabi Jesus did not appear at the base for a long time. Thomas Tuchel, in response, found a place at once for two nominal strikers – Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, under whom a universal trio worked: Kante, Kovacic, Jorginho. For Guardiola, De Bruyne, Silva, Grilish and Foden were responsible for creativity. There are too many top footballers per square meter.

Excessive respect for each other played a cruel joke with the players. In the first 50 minutes, not a single shot on target and the most careful football. More attempts were brought by the “townspeople”, they also owned the ball more often and looked a little more preferable, but all these are trifles that do not stand out from the general picture. Chelsea and Manchester City were clearly not going to give fans an open game, preferring football chess.

Jack Grealish tried harder than the others, who at least created something. To begin with, the ManCity midfielder succeeded in a sharpening pass to Jesus, but Gabi hit with a jab much higher than the gate, and then Grilish took over the game, dribbling into the center and shooting 15 yards past the goal. And now, after this activity came the goal of “City”. On the 53rd minute there was the first shot on target, which was scored by Gabriel Jesus, who took advantage of the pass to João Canselo after a corner kick – 0: 1.

Only after the conceded ball did Chelsea wake up, and City pressed against the goal. Ten minutes later there was even a “blue” goal. Alonso head threw the ball to the move to Havertz, who then shot at Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian from a meter stuck the sphere into the net of the guest gate, but did not have time to rejoice. An offside position was recorded for Havertz, who was giving an assist. The pressure from Chelsea was felt, but apart from frequent set pieces and a large number of positional attacks, it did not work.

The hosts could level the score after the corner. Romelu Lukaku threw the ball to Kovacic, Mateo shot from the penalty line, but Ruben Dias blocked his shot in the subcategory, and the ball flew over the crossbar after a ricochet. “Citizens” responded with their standard – De Bruyne’s cross was completed by Laporte, who fired just above the gate. Until the final whistle, numbers remained on the scoreboard, meaning the minimal and quite natural victory of City. Guardiola’s footballers took a small revenge for the defeat in the Champions League final, although, of course, the Champions League final and the Premier League regular match are not equal. But winning is always a pleasure.