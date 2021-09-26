Mazepin: We could climb a couple of positions higher

Nikita Mazepin showed the 19th time in qualifying in Sochi (it should be noted that on the last, 20th line of the Saturday protocol, Max Verstappen, who just left the boxes and returned there at the end of the circle); the result of the Russian racer Haas – 1 min. 53.764 seconds, while teammate Mick Schumacher completed his best lap in 1: 49.830.

After qualifying Nikita was asked what explains such a big difference in the results, but he also answered a number of other questions.

Question: Can you explain what is the reason for such a large gap from your partner? Is there a specific issue that is bothering you?

Nikita Mazepin: No, in this particular case the reason is clear – my partner and I had different tactics, because we did not know how the intermediate tires would interact with the Sochi track. If in the Spa it was enough for two laps, here – for five.

In the middle of the session, I showed a good pace, when the tires began to work more or less efficiently, but in the end I managed to drive only a couple of laps and could not warm up the tires to the desired temperature. I want to say that we could go up a couple of positions higher, which would not change the overall picture much, but at least within the team the balance would be different.

Question: It is clear that Sochi Autodrom is your home track. Do you like piloting here, and what can you say about the upcoming transfer of the Russian Grand Prix to the Igora Drive race track, what will happen in 2023?

Nikita Mazepin: Sochi has a really cool track, it is interesting to fly here both on dry asphalt and in the rain – today I got such an experience for the first time. The track is organic, requires sophisticated piloting technique, and I like it more than many others.

In addition, it is located relatively close to my hometown, and I haven’t been to Igor Drive yet, I have seen it only in photographs, so I don’t know what to expect from it. Since they set the bar at a very high level in Sochi, I have no doubt that at the new circuit they will try to do everything as best as possible so that we all like it.

Question: Your partner says that he knows a few words in Russian. Did you teach him? Maybe Mick is helping you learn a little German?

Nikita Mazepin: In fact, it was not me who taught him, and I don’t know who. As for me, for many years I worked with a coach who was from Germany, so I know what alles klar (“everything is clear”) means, but this is where my knowledge ends.

Question: Before the start of the weekend, you talked about your participation in a charity project aimed at helping children with cerebral palsy. And today at the Haas F1 pits, did you host your young friend you introduced at Thursday’s press conference?

Nikita Mazepin: Yes, my little friend Makar and his mother were my guests on our team today, and since we had a lot of free time due to the canceled third training session, I put him in the cockpit of my car. And he immediately said: “Can you ask someone to give me the keys?” In general, he wanted to go right away – Makar is a tough guy and trains even more than me.

My participation in this project is only the first step, allowing me to give something to people, somehow help society, but I have no doubt that there will be many other things ahead. I just think that our sport is more important than just racing and driving in circles.