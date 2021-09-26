Mazepin will head the Supervisory Board of the Association of Water Sports of Russia

The owner of the companies Uralkali and Uralchem ​​Dmitry Mazepin announced his intention to head the supervisory board of the Association of Water Sports of Russia. Mr. Mazepin recalled that the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov left this post, and a new council will soon be formed.

In March 2017, the Supreme Supervisory Board of the All-Russian Swimming Federation approved the creation of the Association of Water Sports of Russia.

“In the coming days, I will head the supervisory board of the Association of Water Sports of Russia, which will include swimming, synchronized swimming, diving, water polo,” Dmitry Mazepin told reporters in Sochi (quoted by TASS). “Denis Manturov resigned, and I will take them for myself. In the near future we will make a new council, Vladimir Salnikov will remain the president of the All-Russian Swimming Federation, ”explained Mr. Mazepin.

He also said that Uralchem ​​and Uralkali annually allocate more than 300 million rubles for sports. “Social policy does not divide sports and youth, I like that. We spend more than 300 million rubles on youth and sports. a year, ”said Dmitry Mazepin. Today, September 26, within the framework of the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix, Uralchem ​​signed a cooperation agreement with Rosmolodezh.