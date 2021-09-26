Megan Fox, Ariana Grande, Elton John and others at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

05/28/2021 11:42 AM, Miscellaneous

The season of awards for achievements in show business continues in America. No sooner had music lovers had time to rejoice for the winners of the Billboard Music Awards 2021, when it was time for another music award ceremony. On the evening of May 27, the Dolby Theater honored the musicians whose songs most often hit the top ten US radio charts. The iHeartRadio Music Awards, which were first held in 2014, have been held for the eighth time. Last year, in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was canceled, and the prizes were sent by mail to the winners, whose names were announced only in September.

The current ceremony has become a high-profile social event. So, for the first time after the announcement of marriage, Ariana Grande appeared in public. The singer ignored the red carpet passage, but performed a bright duet with The Weeknd. The triumphant of the recent Billboard Music Awards 2021, which took away 10 prizes in one evening, became the record holder and in nominations at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and took away three awards. In addition, the host of the award, singer Asher, considered that the red carpet of the award was the best place to announce to the whole world that he would soon become a father again. Ariana Grande Ariana Grande and The Weeknd

Megan Fox, who amazed the audience with a bold outfit at the previous music awards, this time looked no less sexy, although she wore a “modest” hot pink skin-tight jumpsuit. By the way, her boyfriend, musician Colson Baker, was also rewarded. Elton John received a special prize for global achievements in music. Young artists Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, HER and Brandi Carlisle paid tribute to the legendary singer by performing his best songs from the stage. Elton John Elton John and David Furnish

Full list of iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 winners:

“Song of the Year” – Blinding Lights, The Weeknd

“Artist of the Year” – Dua Lipa

“Artist of the Year” – The Weeknd

Best Pop Artist – Doja Cat

“Best Duet” – Dan + Shay

“Best Collaboration” – “Savage” (Remix), Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best Pop Album – Folklore, Taylor Swift

Alternative Rock Album of the Year – Tickets to My Downfall, Machine Gun Kelly

“Rock Album of the Year” – Power Up, AC / DC

“Country Album of the Year” – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, Luke Combs

Best Dance Album – Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil, Diplo

“Hip Hop Album of the Year” – My Turn, Lil Baby

“R&B Album of the Year” – Chilombo, Jhene Aiko

Global Music Achievement – Elton John

