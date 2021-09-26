Meghan Markle, Ivanka Trump and Angelina Jolie. Where the rich and famous give birth (photos)

Stars are willing to pay big bucks for quality service and privacy.

The birth of a child from famous parents always arouses interest among ordinary people, since, as a rule, the best clinics in the world and the same doctors are at the service of rich and famous people. Focus decided to find out which walls of hospitals saw the most recognizable women in labor.

Lenox Hill Hospital

One of the most famous hospitals in New York City is located in the exclusive Upper East Side. It offers patients here luxury wards with mahogany walls, parquet floors, exquisite and expensive linens, their own kitchen and even a concierge who will help organize hair styling, manicure and other procedures for young mothers.

A day of stay at the clinic costs $ 2.5 thousand.

Among those who gave birth here are the daughters of US presidents Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton. And singer Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z are rumored to have paid a million dollars by renting an entire floor of the hospital.

Mount sinai hospital

This hospital is also located in Manhattan, New York. It offers magnificent views of Central Park, and the staff provide massage therapy during childbirth to relieve pain and stress. The cost of stay is $ 4 thousand per day.

It was here that Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow gave birth to her children.

They also have the exclusive Klingenstein block on Fifth Avenue, which offers luxurious multi-room suites with spa bathrooms.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

This clinic is located in Los Angeles and has long been popular not only among Hollywood stars, but also among moneybags from abroad.

The suite will cost $ 4,000 per day. This price includes a Deluxe package with the possibility of accommodation in three rooms with two baths. For patients, a menu is organized that is far from those that usually happen after childbirth. Here they are offered fruits, muffins and chilled juices. In addition, every wealthy madam can order styling, manicure and pedicure services.

All women of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kate Hudson, Rachel Zoe, Britney Spears, Madonna gave birth here. In the same hospital, her second daughter Tilda Rodina and Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda. The second daughter of Anna Sedokova also saw the light of day in this clinic.

Clinic Santa Maria Lenval (Nice, France)

12 years ago, this hospital became incredibly popular after the twins Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Vivienne and Knox were born there in one of the wards overlooking the Cote d’Azur. Jolie’s Los Angeles-based physician, Dr. Jason Rodward, advised the gynecological team over the phone, and her husband was with her. Angelina left the clinic brightly: from the helipad located next to the clinic.

Russian socialite Victoria Bonya gave birth to the same doctor as the Hollywood actress.

By the way, this is where the shooting of the film “The Odyssey of Life” took place. The clinic took pride of place according to the results of the certification of medical institutions in 2011.

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital

The hospital located in London has seen many celebrities, including royalty, within its walls.

The Kensington Wing of the VIP Maternity Hospital has 16 wards with a private bathroom, refrigerator, TV and internet. The standard package costs $ 8 thousand dollars, and Platinum – $ 13.5 thousand.

Patients are offered not only luxurious rooms with all the amenities, but also an unusual menu. So, here you can order salmon steak and champagne for $ 110.

To prevent women from feeling the hospital atmosphere, more than one and a half thousand works of art are placed on the walls.

It was here that Adele Clooney was born, as well as the Duchess of Sussex Megan Macrl.

We will remind, Megan Mark and Prince Harry announced that they are expecting their second child. Earlier, Kate Middleton also hinted that she and her husband are working on a fourth offspring.