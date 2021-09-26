Mercedes explained the reasons for the failure in the qualification of the Russian Grand Prix

During the first two qualifying segments, the Mercedes team was preparing to take the first row on the starting grid of the Russian Grand Prix. However, in the final, everything did not go according to the plan of the team from Brackley: Lewis Hamilton met the wall in the pit lane and remained fourth, and Valtteri Bottas finished seventh at all. At the same time, the head of the Mercedes team said that someone’s mistake cannot be called the cause of the failure.

“There are situations when you are simply unlucky. It’s not that the team or the pilots made a mistake. In fact, we just chose the wrong moment, – explained the Austrian in an interview. Sky sports… – Both Mercedes cars left first, so we got into a situation in which we had to either interrupt the last two laps on intermediate tires and drive them on soft tires, or play carefully and put “soft” only on the final lap, which we did. Even without Lewis meeting the wall, we would not have had time to drive two circles. We were fast enough for pole position, but we couldn’t warm up our tires.

So today was not a mistake. If I could turn back the clock, then the only thing we would have done differently is not to go first on the track. But, unfortunately, we do not have a crystal ball. This failure cost us the first row, and we need to fix that tomorrow. With Lewis and his starting position, we can win, and Valtteri needs to get to the podium. This is our goal, ”Wolf added confidently at the end.