Michael Jordan’s son got into a drunken brawl at the hospital. He faces a prison

The American basketball legend is embroiled in a scandal over the scandalous behavior of his 32-year-old son.

The eldest son of NBA legend Michael Jordan Jeffrey was arrested for aggravated assault on paramedics at a hospital located in Arizona. A 32-year-old man, who was himself a professional basketball player, was admitted to a medical facility following a drunken incident in a Scottsdale bar. After testifying, Jeffrey Jordan has been released on bail and will await his trial in court. The further fate of the stellar offspring depends on the severity of the damage he inflicted on the medical staff. In the worst case scenario, Jordan Brand’s digital innovation chief faces jail time.

Slipped, fell and bumped his head hard

According to the American portal about the lives of stars TMZ, last Friday Jeffrey was relaxing in a local cocktail bar with Mexican cuisine in Scottsdale and brought himself to such a state that he slipped, fell and hit his head hard on the table. After that, the guards of the institution tried to take the former athlete (185 cm tall) into the street, but Jordan Jr. behaved aggressively and resisted. The police were called, but the squad who arrived at the scene came to the conclusion that the incident was not a criminal, but a medical one. The ex-basketball player was calmed down, put in an ambulance and sent to the hospital for first aid. But there JJ for some reason again flew into a rage.

During treatment, Jordan’s son attacked the doctor, so the police had to deal with him for the second time that evening. The man was charged with a third-class crime – causing bodily harm to an official on execution. This is a serious crime, for which, in theory, could face imprisonment. Jeffrey’s probably got some great lawyers, though, who should get the case down to a fine or suspended sentence. However, the reputation of the former basketball player and, at the same time, of his father was dealt a serious blow. After all, this is not the first scandal involving JJ. Michael’s other son, Marcus, also got into similar stories.

Scandal before birth

As a basketball player, Jeffrey Jordan did not hold a candle to his father, but nevertheless played with dignity in the student league for five years. His sports career ended in 2011, after which he settled down quite well in ordinary life (though not without the help of the great Michael). JJ is currently the head of digital innovation at Jordan Brand, and in 2020 he co-founded the Jordan Avakian Group, a Chicago-based consulting firm. On the other hand, Jeffrey, who never needed money, was not exemplary.

The first scandal with Jay Jay happened before he was born. In 1988, Michael’s girlfriend Juanita Wang became pregnant, but His Air, who was then entering the zenith of his sporting fame at Chicago, not only did not intend to marry, but also denied his paternity. It came to a DNA test and a showdown through lawyers. True, after the birth of Jeffrey Jordan Sr., he changed his mind, and in 1989 he and Juanita got married. In this marriage, two more children were born – Markus (1990) and Jasmine (1992). At the same time, the loving basketball star constantly had affairs on the side, so Juanita eventually divorced her great husband. It happened in 2006, and the woman received $ 168 million in compensation.

Stormy personal life

And already in 2010, Jeffrey and Marcus were embroiled in a scandal in connection with their fun trip to Las Vegas. It turned out that Marcus (he was also a good basketball player at the student level) violated the law of the state of Nevada, because he was a minor and did not have the right to visit the casino, where he lost 50 thousand dollars. Then the problem was hushed up, but two years later, Markus was again detained by the police for hooliganism and failure to comply with the requirements of the guards. Michael’s second son got into a drunken brawl with two women on the doorstep of the hotel and was fined a large sum as a result.

Jasmine, meanwhile, has become a socialite and blogger. Jeffrey also constantly appeared in the secular news – his affair with financial analyst of Bulgarian origin Radina Aneva was covered in the media for several years, the couple got married in 2019. Michael himself also did not grieve for long after the divorce. In 2013, the star basketball player and his new wife, model of Cuban origin Yvette Prieto, had twin girls, Victoria and Isabel. In parallel, Jordan Sr. successfully fought off several lawsuits from various women regarding the establishment of the paternity of their children. In general, this family cannot be surprised by scandals and stormy personal life. The question is whether the legal troubles will go as far as JJ’s actual landing.