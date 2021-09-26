Microsoft gave PlayStation 5 voice actor Deathloop to play shooter

Shooter Deathloop from the studio Arkane Lyon was released on September 14 and received rave press reviews, however the voice actor Jason Kelly, who gave a voice to the protagonist of the game, was never able to evaluate the project personally due to the lack of Playstation 5…

Shortly before the release, Deathloop’s official Twitter account posted a video message, in which Kelly approached the gaming community with a request to get him a copy of the game and the PS5 itself … Since its release, the new Sony console has been in severe shortage around the world, so Jason couldn’t just go to the nearest store and buy himself a console.

“I can’t wait for you guys to get your hands on this video game. If anyone can get me a copy and a PlayStation 5, I’d really appreciate it.”

A special message from the Captain himself, and the voice behind Colt, @Jasonkelley_JK! ? pic.twitter.com/uORB9xItw9 – DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) September 13, 2021

Why Sony did not provide Kelly with its temporary exclusive and the console is not clear, however, the actor’s request almost immediately responded Microsoft, or rather vice president of Bethesda Softworks Pete Hines… He promised get Jason a PS5 so he can play a game with his participation …

“Hi Jason Kelly. Maybe I can help you find the PS5 so you can play it [Deathloop]… You deserve the chance to play as Colt and enjoy your amazing performance. “

Later in an interview with the channel JUMPCUT PLAY Kelly confirmed that Hines really kept his word and sent him the PlayStation 5 along with the game.

“I made an announcement, spoke a little and said that I have her [PlayStation 5] no. But it turns out that Bethesda has just notified me that the PS5 is back online and will be shipped to me along with the game. So I can play it … I’m very excited. “

