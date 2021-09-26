Moscow was banned from hosting the Luge World Championship

The CAS decision deprives Russia of the right to qualify for and host world championships

Photo: Anton Basanaev © URA.RU

The Naturban World Championship will not take place in Moscow. The International Luge Federation (FIL) did not approve the decision of the organization’s congress to hold the tournament in Moscow in 2023.

“After consultation with the legal department of FIL, it was determined that the application of the Russian Luge Federation and the decision of the FIL Congress to host the World Championship in Moscow violated the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The court’s decision deprives Russia of the right to claim to host the World Championships and hold them, ”FIL reports to TASS.

Naturban is one of the disciplines of luge sports. It differs from bobsleigh in that the descent takes place along a natural, not artificial, track. Athletes can reach speeds of 90 km / h.

In 2020, by a decision of the CAS, Russia was banned from participating in international competitions under the country’s flag due to doping scandals. Also, Russia was deprived of the right to host world championships in the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the CAS decision political, writes VSE42.Ru.