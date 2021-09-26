Mysterious President. What to expect from the new head of IIHF :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

The new president of the IIHF was elected a little-known Frenchman, Luc Tardiff. Due to what he won, how he relates to his predecessor Rene Fasel and what to expect from him – in the material of RBC

Luke Tardiff

(Photo: iihf.com)



Luc Tardiff of France has been elected President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). The elections were held on Saturday at the IIHF Congress in St. Petersburg. He succeeded in this post the non-electoral Swiss René Fasel, who has led the organization since 1994.

Franz Reindl (Germany), Petr Břiza (Czech Republic), Henrik Bach-Nielsen (Denmark) and Sergei Goncharov (Belarus) also applied for this position. And Tardiff was considered one of the outsiders in the presidential race.

To win, it was necessary to gain more than 50% of the votes. In the first round, Tardiff and Reindl received 29 votes (28.1%), Goncharov – 19 (18.4%), Bach-Nielsen – 18 (17.4%), Brjiza – 8 (7.7%). The last-placed candidate was eliminated from the race.

In the second round, Tardiff received 38 votes, Reindl – 34, Goncharov – 21, Bach-Nielsen – 12. In the third, Tardiff received 51 votes, Reindl – 34, Goncharov – 20. In the fourth round, Tardiff received 67 votes, Reindl – 39.

Tardiff became the 14th President of the IIHF and the second French after Louis Magnus, the founder of the organization.

“Thank you very much, Rene [Фазель]… You asked me to become IIHF treasurer eight years ago, but I am still a hockey player and I know I have more to offer, ”Tardiff said after the election. – I only have my determination, my insane passion for this sport, my sense of teamwork, my respect for people and my honesty. Believe me, I will do everything to meet your expectations. I am determined to discover our wonderful sport, to promote it, to protect it, to prepare for the future, but above all to respect it with dignity. “

Whom Russia supported

Russia supported Reindl in the elections, RBC sources close to the FHR said.

How did you win

The Frenchman became president thanks to the support of non-hockey countries. Tardiff noted more than once that initially he was not going to run and decided to take this step after persuasion at the June congress of the organization. According to him, unlike his colleagues, he did not sit idly by during the pandemic and used Zoom to communicate with the leaders of national federations.

Who is Tardiff

Tardiff was born on March 25, 1953 in Troyes Rivieres, Canada. He came to Europe in 1975, where he played for the hockey club Brussels (Belgium). Later he performed in French Chamonix and Rouen.

After completing his player career for several years he directed the youth hockey program “Rouen”. In 2000 he was appointed head of the ice hockey department of the French Ice Sports Federation. In 2006, he was elected the first president of the created French Ice Hockey Federation and then was re-elected three times (2010, 2014, 2018).

Served as a member of the IIHF Competition Committee (2008-2012) and Chairman of the IIHF Finance Committee (since 2016). He also actively participates in the work of the French Olympic Committee and was the head of the French delegation to the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

What to expect from the new president

Tardiff does not hide the fact that he is a supporter of his predecessor Fasel, who led the organization for 27 years. “I will try to do my best to maintain the balance created by Rene Fasel,” the French newspaper quoted L’Equipe.

Among his main tasks, Tardiff named:

inclusion of 3×3 hockey in the program of the Olympic Games,

an increase in the IIHF budget,

expansion of the geography of hockey,

ecology.

“Many people believe in 3×3 hockey as a new discipline in the Olympics,” he said. – At the Olympics, two medals are played in hockey, while our tournaments are held from the first to the last day of the Games. It’s a little frustrating. ” Tardiff recalled that 3×3 basketball first appeared in the program of the Games in Tokyo: “I tell myself that we can do it, especially since rugby has done it with rugby sevens, and 3×3 basketball has recently appeared”.

He advocates for the development of non-hockey countries by inviting IIHF coaching staff there. “From a distance, we cannot see what is happening in this or that country, but with our coaches, we will quickly find out if something goes wrong in the development of hockey,” Tardiff said. “The future of hockey depends not on Finland, where it is already popular, but on new countries.”

Tardiff proposes to reduce carbon emissions by building modernized arenas. “We’re starting to find solutions to prove we can have less energy-efficient rollers and really make sure we build with the least amount of energy using harmless gases,” he said.

How did they react in Russia

Head of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) Vladislav Tretyak

“On behalf of all hockey Russia, I congratulate Luc Tardiff on his victory in the IIHF presidential elections. Russia has always treated the work of the International Federation with great respect. I have no doubt that Tardiff will successfully work in his new post, and world hockey under his leadership will achieve new achievements and achievements.

The International Federation has always been and remains a friendly hockey family. Inside her, everyone cares about each other and jointly develops hockey. Russia will have good working and human relations with the new president of the IIHF. We are among the leading hockey countries in the world and will definitely establish all the necessary contacts with Tardiff and his team. “