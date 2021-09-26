Nikita Mazepin admitted that his father will acquire the Formula 1 team

Russian pilot “Haasa” Nikita Mazepin does not deny that his father, the owner of the Uralchem ​​company Dmitry, may acquire a Formula 1 team. At the same time, Nikita once again emphasized that in the current team he is not due to the influence of his father.

“I have a place in the team because I am a driver and they see value in me. The reason for the sponsorship is simply that the company sees Formula 1 as an opportunity to create new business. I am the only Russian pilot, and, of course, the Russian company is interested in investing in a racing team in which there is a compatriot, “- quotes Mazepin Bild.

Nikita also commented on rumors that his father might buy a Formula 1 team.

“It would be an interesting option for him. In all his endeavors, he is very successful. Well, as for me, I am loyal to Haas. If he did buy the team, it would be interesting to see how they go. Hopefully we would beat them. Would I leave Haas in that case to be on my dad’s team? I would not rule it out, ”Mazepin said.