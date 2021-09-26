Overwatch 2 Creators Introduce Reworked Bastion and Sombra – Igromania

As part of the final Overwatch leaguewhere is the chinese team Shanghai dragons defeated the American Atlanta reign with a score of 4-0, the fans were introduced to the updated Bastion and Sombra.

And this is how the heroes will change into Overwatch 2:

Bastion

The rate of fire in the reconnaissance mode has been halved, but at the same time the spread has been removed, so the shooting will become more focused on long-range combat;

In turret mode, you can shoot on the move, but with a 40% reduction in damage. The rate of fire is also reduced, but the cartridges are endless;

The hero will no longer be able to do self-repair, restoring health on the go;

The new ability “Tactical Grenade” is a projectile that sticks to enemies and the floor, and then explodes over time. The explosion also pushes enemies away in a small radius. At the same time, the grenade bounces off the walls;

The new ultimate ability “Artillery Mode” transfers the hero to a stationary position, after which it will be possible to select three points for the subsequent air strike;

Also, the developers have presented a new look for Bastion.

Sombra

The Hacking skill now recharges in three seconds, and its duration has been extended to 8 seconds;

Enemy skills are now disabled for just a second, but at the same time allies will be able to see “hacked” opponents through walls;

The effect of the use of “Hack” on first-aid kits now lasts only 30 seconds, instead of a minute. Damage to “hacked” targets was increased by 50%, the spread of the submachine gun was reduced by 20%, but the damage from each bullet was also reduced – from 8 to 7;

“Impulse” no longer destroys enemy shields, but simply deals damage to opponents in the amount of 40% of their current health;

Sombra’s concealment time has decreased by 50%, and the detection radius has increased to four meters. Also, the use of “Hacking” now makes the heroine only briefly visible to enemies, but does not completely remove from invisibility.

A fresh gameplay was also published with a confrontation between two teams of 5 people on the map of Rome.