Overwatch 2 Creators Introduce Reworked Bastion and Sombra – Igromania

As part of the final Overwatch leaguewhere is the chinese team Shanghai dragons defeated the American Atlanta reign with a score of 4-0, the fans were introduced to the updated Bastion and Sombra.
And this is how the heroes will change into Overwatch 2:
Bastion
- The rate of fire in the reconnaissance mode has been halved, but at the same time the spread has been removed, so the shooting will become more focused on long-range combat;
- In turret mode, you can shoot on the move, but with a 40% reduction in damage. The rate of fire is also reduced, but the cartridges are endless;
- The hero will no longer be able to do self-repair, restoring health on the go;
- The new ability “Tactical Grenade” is a projectile that sticks to enemies and the floor, and then explodes over time. The explosion also pushes enemies away in a small radius. At the same time, the grenade bounces off the walls;
- The new ultimate ability “Artillery Mode” transfers the hero to a stationary position, after which it will be possible to select three points for the subsequent air strike;
- Also, the developers have presented a new look for Bastion.
Sombra
- The Hacking skill now recharges in three seconds, and its duration has been extended to 8 seconds;
- Enemy skills are now disabled for just a second, but at the same time allies will be able to see “hacked” opponents through walls;
- The effect of the use of “Hack” on first-aid kits now lasts only 30 seconds, instead of a minute. Damage to “hacked” targets was increased by 50%, the spread of the submachine gun was reduced by 20%, but the damage from each bullet was also reduced – from 8 to 7;
- “Impulse” no longer destroys enemy shields, but simply deals damage to opponents in the amount of 40% of their current health;
- Sombra’s concealment time has decreased by 50%, and the detection radius has increased to four meters. Also, the use of “Hacking” now makes the heroine only briefly visible to enemies, but does not completely remove from invisibility.
A fresh gameplay was also published with a confrontation between two teams of 5 people on the map of Rome.
Overwatch 2 does not even have an approximate release date, but according to rumors, they want to release the game before next summer.
