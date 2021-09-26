Overwatch 2 Creators Revealed Changed Abilities of Sombra and Bastion | Overwatch

Blizzard Entertainment showcased Bastion and Sombra’s altered abilities in Overwatch 2. Information appeared on the project’s official twitter.

When reworking Sombra, the developers focused on her ability to hack other heroes. Now this skill has a three-second cooldown, illuminates the enemy for the whole team through obstacles, and also does not knock down invisibility. Sombra’s Ultimate in Overwatch 2 deals damage equal to 40% of their HP. At the same time, the new passive ability increases damage to hacked targets by 50%.

Bastion in Overwatch 2 can now move in turret mode, but at a very slow speed. Normal firing no longer has bullet spread, however, the rate of fire has been reduced. In addition, Bastion has an alternate fire mode in which he can fire projectiles that bounce off walls and stick to enemies. When the ultimate is activated, Bastion turns into a stationary cannon and can make three hits with artillery all over the map.

Blizzard previously changed the rules of the Overwatch League in preparation for the transition to the updated version of the game. The changes affected team lineups, minimum wages, and transfer window start dates.

Bastion changes coming to Overwatch 2 ⏩ Move while in sentry form💣 New ultimate: Artillery Strike💥 New ability: Tactical Grenade🧢 Cap-tivating new lookAnd more … pic.twitter.com/Jp4NGom4JO – Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 26, 2021