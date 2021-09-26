Panarin: there is no question that I give up the Olympics

“This is not a big secret, and I delayed my answer a little. I should have said about this in the summer. And now I think only about the season. And I don’t want to dig these moments,” Panarin replied, and then repeated his thought. it’s not a secret, and I’ll tell everyone. But again, I was too lazy to do it in the summer, it was almost before. And now the season is already very close. “

Immediately followed by a leading question on the same topic, but Artemy coped with this.

“We are again returning to this moment, which I would not like to talk about now,” Panarin chuckled. “Let me tell you next summer. Nothing terrible happened. Everything is fine and everything is fine.”

But was the player under pressure? After this incident, is there anything stopping him from speaking on political topics?

“No, nothing interferes. It’s just that I have already made a choice,” Panarin said. “In general, this was not the incident.”

Okay, let’s change the subject. What does the star forward think of the Rangers? New partners have come, now the team is headed by head coach Gerard Galland.

“In fact, I have good emotions, – said Panarin. – I really miss the guys, our energy in the locker room. It’s too early to talk about something, but so far I see one positive thing in the team.”

Video: Top ten goals of Artemy Panarin in the 2020-21 season

And what kind of damage happened to Artemy, because of which he missed the ending of last season? There is also an element of mysticism here.

“I had a slight injury after that famous scuffle (with Washington forward Tom Wilson – approx. NHL.com/ru), – Panarin noted. – In fact, I did not hit my head there. everyone pounced on me. And what our team did later was pleasant to tears. At that moment I realized that for the sake of this team I was ready for much more than I thought. “

One of the journalists asked to clarify what kind of emotions it is when your helmet flies off, and a man lies on top who weighs more than you?

“This is a common moment. It is clear that emotions are overwhelming, – explained Panarin. – But every player in such a situation does not think whether he has a helmet on or not. I just wanted to answer my opponent a little. And so I got injured. But I had to lie still. “

Is Artemy going to the Olympics? This is one of the main themes that runs like a red thread throughout the entire international season.

[Смотри также: Следующий шаг для Панарина, Шестеркина и Георгиева]

“I haven’t heard anything yet,” Panarin admitted. “As far as I know, there is no official list of participants who will go to Beijing. The Olympic Games are a big event for hockey and the whole world. It is out of the question that I do not go to the Olympics. “

Apparently, Artemy will again play in the top three with Ryan Strohm. How does he relate to this perspective?

“Of course, at the moment we are showing good hockey, and we have an excellent combination,” says Panarin. “We play together most of the time. Therefore, it is difficult to say with whom it would be better or worse. Although we tried to play with others. Ryan and I have a good rapport, and we have a great communication outside the ice. “

Would it be interesting to play with Zybanejad? And not necessarily in the majority.

“Of course, yes. Mika is a great player. It’s just that he loves playing with Chris Crider more, so they don’t get broken,” Panarin said.

Video: NYR FIL: Panarin Closes Lead Backlog

Recently, our hero gave an interview, chatting with a friend on Instagram, and noticed that he did not want to become the captain of the New York club. But do you really need a Rangers captain?

“I didn’t say that this role is not for me,” said Panarin. “But I said that there are better candidates. And I am in the club to close some part. And if we want to win the Stanley Cup, everyone I have to think about the team, not my moments, in order to look cool and be proud of the letter “C” sewn on your sweater. Everyone should bring their own advantages to the team. It’s difficult for me to answer if the Rangers need a captain right now . I do not make such decisions. Therefore, I will not say anything specific. “

Does Artemy himself think that he is acting as a leader? Does he feel so responsible?

“In general, I think the guys are looking at me. Unfortunately. Because I’m almost 30 years old,” Panarin laughed. “Of course, I try to help somehow. But since I don’t speak English very well, I just try to show by my example that I can. I just do what I do. As I train, so I train. And if I have a result, then the guys look at me. “

[Смотри также: Панарин: я вообще сейчас зверюга!]

In the offseason, there was one less Russian in the Rangers when Pavel Buchnevich was traded to St. Louis.

“I was a little upset, because we communicated well outside the ice, – admitted Panarin. – But this is part of all processes in the NHL. Unfortunately, it happens sometimes. It happened to me at some point. I hope that Paul likes everything and everything will be fine. “

After such a change, can the Rangers be said to be ready to reach big goals? The team has done a major update.

“Of course, – agreed Panarin. – Our team could have reached the playoffs last year. We have a great team, an excellent organization. We have strengthened 100 percent, of course, this year. We have a new coach. that everything will be fine. “

Pavel Lysenkov is a columnist for Match TV (http://www.matchtv.ru) and a regular contributor to NHL.com/ru.