Pavlyuchenko doubted the “superlevel” Semin :: Football :: RBC Sport

The ex-footballer of Lokomotiv criticized the work of his former mentor at Rostov and told who he considers the best coaches

Former striker of the Russian national team and Moscow Lokomotiv Roman Pavlyuchenko told RBC Sport that he does not agree with the claims that Yuri Semin is a great coach. In his opinion, Semin does not know how to show results with middle-level footballers.

“I heard every day what a great coach Yuri Pavlovich is, who can make a super team out of any footballer. But somehow I don’t see it and didn’t see it. You see, with good footballers I can be a great coach too. And try to make a good team from the average level of players, no offense to the Rostov guys. And where is the Semina super level? I don’t see, ”Pavlyuchenko said.

Semin resigned from the post of head coach of “Rostov”



The ex-forward also named the coaches who, in his opinion, deserve the title of greats. “For me, a great coach is Berdyev, who can make great teams out of Rubin and Rostov. Guus Hidding is great, who made a great team out of unknown footballers. They are great coaches, but not Semin, ”the former Russian national team player concluded.

Earlier on Saturday, Yuri Semin resigned from his post as head coach of Rostov. The decision was made after a meeting of the specialist with the president of “Rostov” Artashes Harutyunyants.

Under the leadership of Semin, Rostov won only one victory – over Nizhny Novgorod (2: 1), the meetings with Khimki (1: 1), Ural (1: 1) and Krasnodar ended in a draw, and in matches with CSKA (1: 3) and Krylya Sovetov (2: 4), the yellow-blues were defeated.