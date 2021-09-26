Pregnant Kylie Jenner decided to flash her baby

Kylie Jenner originally announced the appearance of a children’s line of cosmetics. The corresponding post appeared on her official page on the social network.

The famous American model and businesswoman, founder of Kylie Cosmetics, and the younger sister of Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular women in the world. On the official Instagram network, more than 240 million people follow her life, who actively like her every post.

It is worth reminding our readers that Kylie Jenner and popular musician Travis Scott recently announced the pregnancy of their daughter Kris Jenner. Kylie and Travis will become parents for the second time. At the moment, the 24-year-old celebrity is pregnant.

On September 25, a woman published a post in which she showed her daughter Stormy Webster, whom she gave birth to three years ago. In the video, a mother and a child are walking on the clouds. The video was first published a little less than a year ago. At the moment, the woman announced a new line of cosmetics for children.

What a cute video that we shot for KYLIE BABY almost a year ago! 4 days left before the launch of my new clean baby care line at KylieBaby.com 9.28 @kyliebaby @jorafrantzis

– she said.

Followers began to actively comment on this post.

This is perfection “;” This is so magical! How did Stromi react when watching the final version?

, – they report.

